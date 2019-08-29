Community & Events

Navy, Coast Guard ships sail into San Pedro for LA Fleet Week

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Navy has sailed into the Port of Los Angeles, ready to strut its stuff. The fourth annual Los Angeles Fleet Week is here in San Pedro, and you won't want to miss it.

The annual Labor Day celebration will feature four active-duty Navy ships and two U.S. Coast Guard vessels.

Each ship will be equipped with plenty of crew members on hand to answer questions for people taking tours, designed to show what life is like aboard a working military ship.


The L.A. waterfront will be bustling with more than just the naval military hardware - visitors will able to see much more on land and in the air as well, with aerial demonstrations and live music.

Fleet Week kicks off Friday and runs through Sept. 2 in San Pedro.
