Mirlo Gate Tower in Palos Verdes Estates up for sale

By ABC7.com staff
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) --
The Mirlo Gate Tower needs a new caretaker.



The medieval-like tiny tower at the entrance to Palos Verdes Estates is one of the city's most prized landmarks.

The current caretaker is moving out after calling this tiny one-bedroom stone building home for 48 years.

Locals call the 508-square-foot dwelling "The Tower House."

It was built in 1925 and sits on a city park greenbelt, near the Valmonte neighborhood.

The "Tower House" is just steps from the border with Torrance.

Clarence E. Howard was the architect of the home, drawing on his experiences while serving in France during World War I.

Howard chose Verdes Stone, a gray and beige limestone found in the Palos Verdes area, to shape the circular building 18 feet in diameter.

The city took over ownership of the tower when Palos Verdes Estates was incorporated in 1939.

The Palos Verdes Estates City Council applied in July to put the tower on the National Register of Historical Places.

The city hasn't published what the rent will be.
