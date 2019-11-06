Community & Events

Veterans Day LA will honor Southern Californians who have served in the military

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new holiday festival called Veterans Day LA will honor Southern Californians who have served in the military.

The free, day-long event will be held Monday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and include an all-day veterans resource fair, aerial demonstrations, live musical performances and food trucks.

This will be the event's first year which is hoping to rival similar festivals in other major cities like New York and Washington D.C.

"We want to grow it into a big annual event," said Jonathan Williams, the Executive Producer for Veterans Day LA. "I think L.A., with the largest population of veterans in the United States, I think it's time to show our veterans how much we appreciate them."

Veterans Day LA will begin with a lighting of the Coliseum's torch at 11 a.m. to mark the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. That is the exact time when an armistice was declared, ending World War I.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can get your free tickets at www.veteransdayla.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeleslos angeles countyveteransveteran
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California DMV revealed private information on 3,200 drivers
Borderline Shooting: Victim's mother gets messages from daughter
Here's an option for LAX travelers who want to avoid rideshare
LA City Hall wants mobile apps to help ease traffic
Family calls for justice in triple fatal Long Beach crash
California illegal pot seizure tops $1.5B this year
Borderline shooting: Victim's family reflects on anniversary
Show More
Florida man says pregnant wife saved his life with AR-15
'The Little Mermaid Live!': Behind-the-scenes look at dress rehearsal, set
Heirloom survives 2 fires: Getty Fire, 1961 Bel Air Fire
Homeless housing proposal sparks outcry from some Chatsworth residents
Highland day care facility operator suspected of child cruelty
More TOP STORIES News