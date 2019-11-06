LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new holiday festival called Veterans Day LA will honor Southern Californians who have served in the military.
The free, day-long event will be held Monday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and include an all-day veterans resource fair, aerial demonstrations, live musical performances and food trucks.
This will be the event's first year which is hoping to rival similar festivals in other major cities like New York and Washington D.C.
"We want to grow it into a big annual event," said Jonathan Williams, the Executive Producer for Veterans Day LA. "I think L.A., with the largest population of veterans in the United States, I think it's time to show our veterans how much we appreciate them."
Veterans Day LA will begin with a lighting of the Coliseum's torch at 11 a.m. to mark the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. That is the exact time when an armistice was declared, ending World War I.
The event will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can get your free tickets at www.veteransdayla.org.
