Lake Forest church group embarks on 60-mile walking pilgrimage for immigrants

A group of Roman Catholics from Orange County are participating in a 60-mile walking pilgrimage, which organizers say is in solidarity with all immigrants.The group started their three-day journey Thursday morning at Santiago de Compostela Church in Lake Forest.It will end Saturday with a mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles, presided over by Archbishop Jose H. Gomez.The pilgrimage is "in solidarity with all immigrants and to unite the faithful in prayer and reflection for all those impacted by the broken immigration system, especially families who have recently suffered separation from their children," according to a press release for the event.