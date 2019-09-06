Community & Events

Lake Forest church group embarks on 60-mile walking pilgrimage for immigrants

A group of Roman Catholics from Orange County are participating in a 60-mile walking pilgrimage, which organizers say is in solidarity with all immigrants.

The group started their three-day journey Thursday morning at Santiago de Compostela Church in Lake Forest.

It will end Saturday with a mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles, presided over by Archbishop Jose H. Gomez.

The pilgrimage is "in solidarity with all immigrants and to unite the faithful in prayer and reflection for all those impacted by the broken immigration system, especially families who have recently suffered separation from their children," according to a press release for the event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslake forestdowntown lalos angelesorange countylos angeles countyimmigration reformcatholic churchpilgrimageimmigration
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tenaja Fire in IE scorches 1,974 acres; evacuations in effect
Pro-immigrant groups fight for DACA
Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits
CHP to target motorists illegally passing school buses in San Bernardino
Griffith Park may be getting temporary homeless shelter
2 killed in violent multi-vehicle crash on 60 Fwy. near Beaumont
From 'The Office' to 'DWTS,' Kate Flannery seeks new challenges
Show More
Bear takes nap in Montana restaurant bathroom
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
Female mountain lion, who survived Woolsey Fire, crosses 101 Fwy
Natural gas leak prompts evacuations in Lake Balboa
Eagle Rock brush fire targeted homeless encampment
More TOP STORIES News