To all who serve and have served, thank you. #Portos invites all #Veterans to stop in Monday, 11/11, for a complimentary box of pastries while supplies last. #HappyVeteransDay #VeteransDay #TagAVeteran pic.twitter.com/ymPPAQOqHp — Porto's Bakery (@Portos) November 11, 2019

Porto's Bakery and Cafe wants to give a big thanks to all veterans.They are offering a complimentary box of pastries to veterans who drop by any of their locations Monday, Veterans Day.The offer is good while supplies last. Porto's has several locations throughout Southern California.