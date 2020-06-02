George Floyd

Protesters march through Hollywood, West Hollywood; Dozens later arrested after looting, vandalism

Protests in Hollywood and West Hollywood on Monday saw crowds peacefully marching through some of Los Angeles' busiest streets.
By and
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protests in Hollywood and West Hollywood on Monday saw crowds peacefully marching through some of Los Angeles' busiest streets. But dozens of people were later arrested when looting and vandalism struck.

The demonstrators moved through Hollywood Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard, protesting against police brutality after the death of George Floyd last week.

Holding up signs and chanting, hundreds walked through Hollywood and West Hollywood, passing by landmarks like Pantages Theatre. When the crowd approached a red light, everyone took a knee, and then when the light turned green, then continued their march.

Protesters were gathered outside the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, where a sign read "George Floyd Rest in Peace." The windows were boarded up, as were all the businesses along Sunset Boulevard.

When asked to address looters, one protest organizer had this to say: "I don't need you to come out here and live out your Joker fantasies ... stay home."

EMBED More News Videos

An organizer of a Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood had this to say to looters: "I don't need you to come out here and live out your Joker fantasies."



Even though a curfew has been put in place in L.A. County, protesters were allowed to continue as long as the protest was peaceful.

Many protesters were later arrested for staying in the area past the curfew and unlawfully assembling.

Amid the protests, dozens of looters were seen breaking into area businesses, smashing windows and running out with merchandise, including a Rite-Aid. Many looters were also taken into custody.

The National Guard was active in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street late Monday night to assist local law enforcement.
EMBED More News Videos

Protesters in West Hollywood peacefully marched down Sunset Boulevard.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countywest hollywoodblack lives matterprotestgeorge floydcurfewpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
IE community leads prayer to support single mother whose store was looted
VIDEO: Man appears to pull out rifle, aim at protesters in SoCal
SoCal gun shops attribute rise in sales to looting, protests
LAPD disperses protest in Van Nuys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD arrests robbery suspects after high-speed chase
LAPD officers take a knee to show solidarity with protesters
LAPD disperses protest in Van Nuys
LA County, city declare Monday curfew after chaotic protests
Medical examiner: Floyd's heart stopped while restrained
VIDEO: Man appears to pull out rifle, aim at protesters in SoCal
LA County health director ties together George Floyd's death, COVID-19 impact
Show More
Trump warns of military deployment as George Floyd protests resume
Gov. Newsom discusses George Floyd protests, COVID-19
Over 400 arrested after vandals wreak havoc in Santa Monica
Fire rips through looted strip mall in Van Nuys
VIDEO: Driver takes off with protester on hood of car in Pasadena
More TOP STORIES News