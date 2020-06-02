Protesters march through Hollywood, West Hollywood; Dozens later arrested after looting, vandalism

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6225862" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An organizer of a Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood had this to say to looters: "I don't need you to come out here and live out your Joker fantasies."

Protesters in West Hollywood peacefully marched down Sunset Boulevard.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protests in Hollywood and West Hollywood on Monday saw crowds peacefully marching through some of Los Angeles' busiest streets. But dozens of people were later arrested when looting and vandalism struck.The demonstrators moved through Hollywood Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard, protesting against police brutality after the death of George Floyd last week.Holding up signs and chanting, hundreds walked through Hollywood and West Hollywood, passing by landmarks like Pantages Theatre. When the crowd approached a red light, everyone took a knee, and then when the light turned green, then continued their march.Protesters were gathered outside the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, where a sign read "George Floyd Rest in Peace." The windows were boarded up, as were all the businesses along Sunset Boulevard.When asked to address looters, one protest organizer had this to say: "I don't need you to come out here and live out your Joker fantasies ... stay home."Even though a curfew has been put in place in L.A. County, protesters were allowed to continue as long as the protest was peaceful.Many protesters were later arrested for staying in the area past the curfew and unlawfully assembling.Amid the protests, dozens of looters were seen breaking into area businesses, smashing windows and running out with merchandise, including a Rite-Aid. Many looters were also taken into custody.The National Guard was active in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street late Monday night to assist local law enforcement.