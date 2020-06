Protests to continue across SoCal amid outrage, calls for justice in police killing of George Floyd

EMBED >More News Videos As of Wednesday, there had been over 9,000 arrests nationwide since the unrest began following Floyd's death May 25 in Minneapolis.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Demonstrations are expected to resume across Southern California on Wednesday after mainly peaceful protests were held in every state in the country and across the world one week after the in-custody killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.Protests were calmer than they have been in the days following Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis, set off demonstrations that at times attracted looters and vandals. Many law enforcement agencies have stated that much of the violence and destruction was at the hands of opportunists seeking to capitalize on the protests that are calling for an end to police brutality and injustice against African Americans.By Wednesday morning, arrests had grown to more than 9,000 nationwide since the vandalism, arson and shootings erupted around the U.S. At least 12 deaths have been reported, though the circumstances in many cases are still being sorted out.The demonstrations across the Southland on Wednesday are as scheduled:-10 a.m. at the Montrose Shopping Park Association, 3808 Ocean View Blvd.-10 a.m. on the sidewalk in front of West Hills Baseball, 7001 Valley Circle Blvd.-11:30 a.m. at Heartwell Park in Long Beach, 5801 E Parkcrest St.-Noon at Heritage Park in front of the Covina Police Department-1 p.m. at the Clifton M. Brakensiek Library in BellflowerEvents in Newport Beach:-Noon at MacArthur Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway-2 p.m. at the Newport Pier-5 p.m. at San Miguel Drive and Avocado Avenue-5 p.m. at Back Bay View Park, Jamboree Road and Pacific Coast HighwayThousands of protesters turned up in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon for a second day to demand justice following the in-custody death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.The group quickly grew in size, and at one point, two different large bodies of protesters were covering extensive ground across the area. It appeared that both groups were trying to coordinate and form into one with the intention of ending up at the LAPD Hollywood Division building.Even with the crowd sizes, the event remained mostly peaceful throughout the day.Los Angeles County again had a curfew that took effect at 6 p.m. Dozens of protesters remained on the streets in the Hollywood area after that. Police appeared to be slowly taking some of them into custody. One group of protesters was seen lying down in the street waiting to be arrested.On a nearby rooftop, another group was lying down to form the letters "BLM," for Black Lives Matter.One protester had a message for President Donald Trump, who has derided many governors as "weak" and demanded tougher crackdowns on burning and stealing among some demonstrations in the aftermath of violent protests in dozens of American cities."President Trump I'm talking to you, up in the White House, you should be defending us. You should be defending our right to peacefully protest, because Second Amendment isn't the only one. There's the first one before that. That's the freedom of speech, assembly and press," he said.The president has also urged governors to deploy the National Guard, which he credited for helping calm the situation Sunday night in Minneapolis.The California National Guard arrived Monday after several non-violent protests in the area turned chaotic as some individuals, who did not appear to be involved in the protests, began looting. More than 100 people were arrested