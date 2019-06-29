Community & Events

Roosevelt High parents recognized for completing anti-bullying LGBTQ workshops

By and Vista LA staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Los Angeles (KABC) -- A group of more than 20 parents from Roosevelt High School were recognized for completing a series anti-bullying LGBTQ workshops at Mi Centro in Boyle Heights in early June.

The Latino Equality Alliance, who co-operates Mi Centro, has put together the "Anti-Bullying School Climate Public Education Initiative" to help create and develop a safe school climate for LGBTQ teens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsboyle heightseast los angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistlgbtq pride
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News