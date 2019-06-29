Roosevelt High parents recognized for completing anti-bullying LGBTQ workshops

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Los Angeles (KABC) -- A group of more than 20 parents from Roosevelt High School were recognized for completing a series anti-bullying LGBTQ workshops at Mi Centro in Boyle Heights in early June.
The Latino Equality Alliance, who co-operates Mi Centro, has put together the "Anti-Bullying School Climate Public Education Initiative" to help create and develop a safe school climate for LGBTQ teens.
