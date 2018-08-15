ABC7 IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

In the Neighborhood: Sid Garcia shares favorite faces, places of his hometown La Puente

EMBED </>More Videos

Sid Garcia takes a look back at his childhood in La Puente, sharing his favorite faces and places of his hometown.

By
LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) --
ABC7 reporter Sid Garcia took a look back at his childhood in La Puente, sharing his favorite faces and places of his hometown.

Garcia said family means everything to him. So when he goes back home to La Puente, that means getting everyone together to meet up at their favorite restaurant - Camino Real. The restaurant has been operating for nearly 30 years.

He recently shared a meal there with his mother and sister Brenda, along with family friends Danny Carroasco and Juanita Tapia - he admitted Tapia was his high school crush!

La Puente will always be home for Garcia. This is where he, his siblings and friends grew up, and it's where they began to believe they would all lead successful lives, he said.

"I think it prepared me to work in a diverse environment. Different people from different backgrounds," Carroasco said.

"Everybody was one. We didn't notice colors, it was unity, no issues," Tapia added.

One of Garcia's best childhood memories include going to one of the only working drive-in theaters left in Southern California - the Vineland. It's a swap meet during the day and a multiplex at night.

Garcia and his sisters attended Sunkist Elementary and Edgewood Junior High. He and his sister Brenda attended Bassett High School.

Principal Gabriel Fernandez provided a little tour of Garcia's old stomping grounds. Tapia was the head cheerleader - so they all stopped by to check out the pep squad practicing.

The gym hasn't changed all that much, Garcia reminisced. He recalled the school dances at the gym, where the band Tierra performed before making it big.

Garcia wrote for the school newspaper, the Olympian. That experience plus great teachers were what helped him decide to study journalism, he said.

The band room holds a lot of memories, he said. Garcia was the drum major his senior year, and his mother was one of the band boosters. She helped out during football games and field competitions.

Garcia was also involved in the school's senior production of "The Boyfriend."

His childhood home was along Barrydale Street, which he described as the center of his universe. He recalled playing football and baseball on the streets, adding that he knew it was time to go back inside when the street lights went on.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfamilyABC7 In the NeighborhoodcommunityschoolLa PuenteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Rancho Cucamonga: Inland Empire's thriving city
Rob McMillan takes walk down memory lane in Rancho Cucamonga
Must-do things in LA's Little Tokyo
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
More ABC7 In the Neighborhood
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
LA clinic offering free vaccinations for children, adults
Little Tokyo to host annual Nisei parade
Rob McMillan takes walk down memory lane in Rancho Cucamonga
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Riverside police: Photo shows suspect wanted for sexual battery
Measles cases confirmed in California, 20 other states
Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins
Puig takes swing at Hundley before Giants rally past Dodgers
Man caught on video masturbating on LA's Expo line
Pallet warehouse erupts in flames in Pomona
OC family shares rare world record - 4 birthdays on same day
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Show More
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
Cat lovers: Here's your perfect job
Mom, grandma killed in 91 Fwy wrong-way crash in Riverside
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Santa Monica residents upset over city possibly ignoring Lime, Bird scooters
More News