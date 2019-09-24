Community & Events

The 14th annual Police and Fire Appreciation Day honors 14 local heroes

By
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The Inglewood Airport Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 14th annual Police and Fire Appreciation Day on Thursday.

More than 260 people attended.

"The reality is, this is pretty thankless work for the most part. 24-hours a day, they're on the line looking out for everybody's safety," Inglewood mayor James Butts said. "As a former police chief, former SWAT officer, former police officer, it's important the community takes time out to recognize you formally."

13 people were honored from the LA County Fire Department, Inglewood Police Department, Inglewood School Police Department and LAX Police Department.

Los Angeles County Fire Battalion Chief Mark Tolbert received posthumous recognition for over 30 years service.

Los Angeles Chargers' president of business operations, A.G. Spanos was the keynote speaker.

"At the Chargers, we couldn't do what we do without the first responders," Spanos said. "There's hundreds who work every single home game that keep our players, coaches, staff and fans safe."

Each honoree received a custom jersey from the Chargers organization as a 'thank you' for their service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeles countyinglewoodsafetycommunity journalistherofire departmentslos angeles chargerscommunitypolicelocalish
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly shooting outside medical warehouse in Moreno Valley
Climate change activists shut down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood
Tanker hauling fuel catches fire, closes 405 lanes in Westchester
Axe-wielding suspect allegedly damages multiple cars in OC neighborhood
OC high school confirms racist taunting at football game
California the most diverse state in the nation, study says
South Pasadena calling in goats to work on fire-prone hills
Show More
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
Sepulveda Basin encampment cleanup resumes ahead of wildfire dangers
2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne Co.
Swedish activist gives passionate speech addressing world leaders at UN Climate Change Summit
Dry shampoo can explodes, shatters car's sunroof
More TOP STORIES News