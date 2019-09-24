The 14th annual Police and Fire Appreciation Day honors 14 local heroes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- The Inglewood Airport Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 14th annual Police and Fire Appreciation Day on Thursday.More than 260 people attended."The reality is, this is pretty thankless work for the most part. 24-hours a day, they're on the line looking out for everybody's safety," Inglewood mayor James Butts said. "As a former police chief, former SWAT officer, former police officer, it's important the community takes time out to recognize you formally."13 people were honored from the LA County Fire Department, Inglewood Police Department, Inglewood School Police Department and LAX Police Department.Los Angeles County Fire Battalion Chief Mark Tolbert received posthumous recognition for over 30 years service.Los Angeles Chargers' president of business operations, A.G. Spanos was the keynote speaker."At the Chargers, we couldn't do what we do without the first responders," Spanos said. "There's hundreds who work every single home game that keep our players, coaches, staff and fans safe."Each honoree received a custom jersey from the Chargers organization as a 'thank you' for their service.