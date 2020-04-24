Downey designer starts making fashionable face masks, donates to medical workers

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Downey fashion designer, Johana Hernandez, went from making gowns to making fashionable face masks during the coronavirus pandemic."Things are totally different. I never thought I would be designing face masks," said Hernandez, owner and designer of Glaudi by Johana Hernandez. "And what's beautiful about it is that I started with helping my community."The transition to making masks happened after Hernandez said she had to close her stores in Downey and Beverly Hills because of the pandemic and started selling her masks online."Even though these are tough times at least we could enjoy expressing ourselves through our mask," said Hernandez.The designer has used some of the money she's made from selling her glam masks to purchase and donate medical-grade masks to frontline workers at different hospitals."We've donated thousands of masks to PIH Downey to give back," Hernandez said.Hernandez said the hospital treated her father years ago when he was ill."You helped my father now I'm helping you. And it's something they did many years ago, but it's still in my heart," Hernandez said.In an email to ABC7, PIH Health said they're grateful for Hernandez's donation.Hernandez said she's also donated some of her Glaudi masks to first responders."It's been really interesting because I've never in my story like, you know when they come to pick them up here. I have like nurses coming all the time, LAPD," said Hernandez. "This is so cool, how all of our careers are coming together."