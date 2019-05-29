Take a tour of the Equestrian District in Atwater Village

It's the last remaining equestrian district in the heart of the city.
There, you can find riding schools, rare horse breeds and nonprofit organizations like the Children's Ranch and Taking the Reins.
Taking the Reins trains and educates more than 700 at-risk girls in horsemanship and equine science.
"This year we have five girls that are graduating from our program, and first in their family to go to college," said Jane Haven, the Executive Director of Taking the Reins. "All five are going into biochemistry, animal science and pre-veterinary science. So, it was a ranch like this that gave kids growing up in Koreatown and down by the Staples Center the opportunity to see careers like veterinarians and scientists can exist."
This land is a little slice of heaven for the equestrian community. But over time, they've dealt with developers looking to buy the lot.
Sandra Jenson is the owner of SassaBella Riding Club and stresses how important it is to preserve this part of the neighborhood.
"This is really a treasure to be this close to the city and to still feel like you're part of nature and be able to get out and ride your horse and exercise your horse," said Jenson. "It's important because the land is sparse and really is a commodity. And everybody wants to get their hands on it and develop it into multi- family and people apartment buildings which we don't have room for."
To spread awareness for preservation of this area, the Atwater Village Neighborhood Council is offering free tours.
On Sunday June 9th, there will be free 45-minute tours of the Equestrian District from 2-4 p.m.
Anyone is welcome, but remember to wear closed-toe shoes, no dogs or strollers, and small children must be supervised at all times.