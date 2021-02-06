We are celebrating YOUR community!
Submit a 5-second video introducing yourself and your community.
Here's what you could say in the video: "I'm Jane, and this is my Culver City," or, "I'm Dave, and this is my Santa Ana."
Start with the camera focused on you, selfie style...then turn the camera to your surroundings.
Be sure to shoot the video horizontally since it could be on TV!
The end of the video should show us something special about where you live, work or play.
Please be sure to be COVID compliant, with masks and social distancing guidelines in place.
You and your community video could appear on the ABC7 Morning Show!
*Video subjects must live in KABC-TV's five-county viewing area: Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County, Riverside County or San Bernardino County.
This is our community: Submit your community video here
