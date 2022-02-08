Society

Calls for impeaching LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva growing among some community organizations

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Villanueva in crosshairs of community groups calling for impeachment

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is coming under fire again, this time from community organizations who are calling for a measure that would lead to impeaching the sheriff.

A large group of people who represent community organizations and labor unions, protested outside the L.A. Hall of Justice on Monday. They want to be able to impeach the sheriff.

"So that we can have real accountability from the Civilian Oversight Commission, and other oversight bodies," said Joseph Williams from Black Lives Matter.

They sent a letter to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to place a charter amendment on the ballot that if approved would create an impeachment process. They claim the sheriff has resisted oversight measures.

Among the speakers were people who say their relatives were killed by deputies, including Stephanie Luna who's nephew was shot 13 times by an L.A. County sheriff's deputy in 2018.

"This is going to continue to happen if we don't step up now and put something in place," said Luna. "So that the people that are in a position to oversee the sheriff's department are capable of doing that."

The sheriff is an elected position, and there are limits to what can be done to remove him from office.

"State law not only allows, but expects, county charters like the one in L.A. County to have removal procedures," explained Andres Kwon, of ACLU Of Southern California. "So all we're asking is, again, as the speakers have said, nothing radical. Just common sense checks and balances. A structure that right now we don't have."



Villanueva commented about the situation on his Twitter page saying, "Beware of coalitions masquerading as 'reform' groups. In reality, many are simply part of coordinated attacks on a Latino Sheriff who leads a predominantly Latino department. Their legislative efforts are largely unconstitutional, just like Measure J was found to be in the courts."



Measure J was passed by the voters in 2020, and requires L.A. County to spend at least 10 percent of its general fund on social services and jail diversion programs. A judge ruled it unconstitutional.

It all comes down to timing. Getting a charter amendment on the ballot for this year might not be easy. The sheriff is also up for re-election. The primaries will be in June.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyimpeachmentprotestlos angeles county sheriff's departmentlos angeles
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA will lift mask mandate as omicron cases fall
CA lawmakers pass COVID sick leave payments
Bengals fans flood to Airbnb for Super Bowl rentals in LA area
SoFi Stadium security confronts diabetic man over snacks during game
Super Bowl expected to bring $500M to LA region, officials say
Nun who embezzled Catholic school funds sentenced to 1 year in prison
'Jeopardy!' brings college tournament to prime time
Show More
Former Garcetti spokeswoman says mayor should be charged with perjury
Family works to send die-hard Rams fan, cancer survivor to Super Bowl
What will endemic COVID-19 look like? Not like the flu, doctor says
OC institute helps veterans manage legal challenges
Navy SEAL candidate dies after Hell Week test in Coronado
More TOP STORIES News