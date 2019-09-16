Compensation now available for victims of sex abuse by SoCal priests

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Starting Monday, people sexually abused by Southern California priests can register for a new independent compensation program.Archbishop of Los Angeles Jose Gomez says it doesn't matter when the abuse happened.Victims of priests in the dioceses of Los Angeles, Fresno, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego and Sacramento can register with a group that's independent from the church and run by an oversight committee.Funding will come from the self-insured reserves in the Archdiocese.Similar programs are already in place in other parts of the country.