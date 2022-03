EMBED >More News Videos Villanueva blames the L.A. County Board of Supervisors for a hiring freeze and said some patrol stations are sometimes operating with only 70% of its personnel.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one car crashed before sheriff's deputies arrived to break up a dangerous street takeover in Compton.Dozens of people gathered overnight at Wilmington Avenue and Stockwell Street as cars swerved and spun out dangerously close to spectators.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was eventually called in to break up the event.It appears no one was seriously hurt and no one was arrested.