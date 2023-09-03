The Los Angeles Times reports the trash can was under the stairs of the main deck of the drive boat and the fire quickly spread, leaving 33 passengers and a crew member trapped below deck.

Deadly Conception boat fire started in plastic trash can, report says

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators determined a fire that broke out aboard the Conception dive boat in 2019 that killed 34 people started in a plastic trash can, according to a recent report.

The Los Angeles Times reports the trash can was under the stairs of the main deck of the drive boat.

The fire then quickly spread, leaving 33 passengers and a crew member trapped below deck.

Ginger Colbrun, an ATF spokeswoman, told the L.A. Times the bureau would not comment on the report, which has not been publicly disclosed due to ongoing criminal and civil court proceedings.

Capt. Jerry Boylan has been charged with 34 counts of manslaughter and is scheduled to be tried in federal court next month. He denies any wrongdoing.

The cause of the fire still has not been determined.

