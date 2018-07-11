Convicted DUI suspect arrested again for DUI in Santa Ana crash

A booking photo of Garret James McKinnon, arrested in a suspected DUI crash that left him and five others injured on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
A man arrested in 2013 for driving drunk and leading police on a chase is behind bars again for a suspected DUI crash in Orange County that left six people injured, including himself, police say.

Garret James McKinnon was booked on an outstanding no bail probation violation warrant after allegedly causing a wreck on June 23 near the intersection of Flower Street and Warner Avenue in Santa Ana.

Santa Ana police said the suspect failed to stop at a red light and crashed into four other vehicles, which resulted in six people being injured, including himself.

The passenger in the suspect's black SUV sustained major injuries, including a spine fracture. A passenger in another involved vehicle sustained several vertebrae fractures and internal bleeding to her liver, police said.

After the crash, the suspect was initially contacted by officers as he crawled out of the overturned vehicle. He sat briefly on the curb, as asked by officers, before he took off on foot. Following a short pursuit, the driver was taken into custody and identified as McKinnon.

Santa Ana PD collision investigators worked to secure a warrant for McKinnon's blood, believing he was under the influence while operating a vehicle. The warrant was served and the blood, along with McKinnon's medical records, were seized as evidence. With the assistance of the Orange County District Attorney, several charges were filed and a warrant was issued for McKinnon for DUI, resisting arrest, driving with a revoked license and more.

In 2013, McKinnon's license was revoked, and he was sentenced to five years in state prison for DUI and evading police in a pursuit crash that left six people injured, including himself. That crash also occurred in the city of Santa Ana.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestDUIdui crashpolice chasemugshotsSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News