Cook's Corner online auction raises more than $13,000 to help those impacted by mass shooting

All proceeds will go to the victim's families, Cook's Corner and its staff.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 9:42PM
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) -- A fundraiser to help the victims of the Trabuco Canyon mass shooting raised thousands of dollars last week.

The "Cook's Corner Strong Auction" - which was organized by several Orange County businesses and nonprofits - raised $13,032, according to their website. Their goal was $15,000. The auction was live from Sept. 4 until Sept. 10.

Three people were killed and six others injured in the Aug. 23 shooting. Since then, the Trabuco Canyon community has held several fundraisers and a benefit concert to help those in need.

More coverage

