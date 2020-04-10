community journalist

Long Beach mom's subscription box keeps kids educated during COVID-19

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Parents around the globe are tasked with keeping their children entertained for hours on end during the coronavirus pandemic.

One Long Beach mom found a way to keep small kids not only amused but also educated.

"Tinkering Toddler Crates is an activity box for three to five-year-olds," said founder Lisa Prins. "Each month, it's a different theme and they're all designed to help children meet their developmental milestones."

When Prins' five-year-old son, Jackson, was born premature, she developed activities to help him meet his developmental milestones.

"I ended up forming a little playgroup here in Long Beach," Prins said. "That kind of morphed into this idea of being able to share my ideas with a larger audience, packaging them up and mailing them out to other families across the U.S."

Prins worked as an educator for eight years before launching her business in 2017.

"I saw kids that were severely behind academically," Prins said. "I saw what they needed. Those foundational skills that they didn't have that, had they started when they were in early childhood education, they would have been doing a lot better academically in school later on."

The monthly subscription box includes step-by-step instructions and materials for three hands-on activities.

"Especially during this time when everyone is social distancing and stay away from stores, this is the perfect crate because everything comes supplied in the box," Long Beach mom and customer Monique Muro said.

A subscription to Tinkering Toddler Crates costs around $30 per month. For more information, visit their website.

Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslong beachlos angeles countysouthern californiacommunity journalistcoronavirus californiacoronavirusin the communitycovid 19 pandemicbe localishcovid 19social distancingchildreneducationbusinesssmall businesscraftsteachertoddler
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Silver Lake couple get married in front yard after wedding postponed
Vans creates custom shoes to support small businesses
USC program helps East LA students attend college for first time
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
More TOP STORIES News