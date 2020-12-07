Health & Fitness

Sean Penn nonprofit hopes to expand testing, offer COVID-19 vaccination at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor Sean Penn's nonprofit that runs COVID-19 testing at Dodger Stadium is hoping to increase testing capacity - and set up the site for vaccine distribution.

The Oscar-winning actor runs CORE Response with cofounder Ann Lee.

They're looking to increase testing at Dodger Stadium by 30% to 50% over the next few weeks despite already administrating about 30,000 tests a day.

Once supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine are available, Penn also hopes to make Dodger Stadium a site for mass vaccinations.

CORE is looking to partner with Los Angeles County to get a direct supply of vaccinations and help make them widely available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countycoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
For 1st time, LA County reports over 10K COVID-19 cases in a day
New stay-home order issued for SoCal as COVID cases spiral
Bond Fire: Evacuation orders lifted in Modjeska Canyon
OC hospital helps underprivileged children with drive-thru Christmas party
Rams beat Cardinals, 38-28, boost playoff position
Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul to box in February
MLB sues insurance companies, cites billions in virus losses
Show More
Biden picks California AG to be 1st Latino health secretary
Protesters gather at home of LA County Supervisor Kuehl
OC sheriff says deputies won't enforce SoCal's stay-home order
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis: Sources
Handgun brandished during fight at Thousand Oaks mall
More TOP STORIES News