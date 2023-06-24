WATCH LIVE

Street artist and activist Corie Mattie unveils 'Love Can't Be Banned' mural in Fairfax District

Saturday, June 24, 2023 2:28PM

FAIRFAX DISTRICT (KABC) -- Renowned street artist Corie Mattie, also known as LA Hope Dealer, has unveiled her latest mural.

She installed her lastest work in defiance of the LGBTQIA+ curriculum opposition demonstrations in Glendale, CA.

The mural, titled "Love Can't Be Banned," was installed Friday, adjacent to Fairfax High School on Melrose Avenue.

With the 20-foot-tall mural, Mattie says she "seeks to capture the essence of a community that refuses to be silenced, boldly declaring that their love and identity cannot be stifled or banned."

"This mural stands as a reminder that our community is unwavering and determined to receive equal recognition, respect, and acceptance in a world that continually tries to silence our existence. I always have - and always will - make sure our voices are heard," stated Mattie.

Her display can be seen at the Sportie LA's "Fame Yard", 7753 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.

