LGBTQ+ Pride Festival comes to South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- South Los Angeles is gearing up for a vibrant and inclusive celebration as the 6th Annual South LA Pride event approaches.

This highly anticipated celebration of BIPOC LGBTQ+ pride, diversity, and community will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2024 from noon until 8 p.m. at the Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex, bringing together residents, allies, and advocates for a day filled with festivities, solidarity, and joy.

This year's theme, "It's Giving" is a nod to the popular phrase used to describe someone or something that exudes confidence, charisma, and authenticity. This theme encourages everyone to bring their full selves to the forefront, showcasing their unique flair and individuality with pride.

South LA Pride centers talent from Los Angeles--joining JeRonelle in this year's lineup includes out rappers Billy The Goat and BoysLoveFlowers, R &B singing duet Sunday, disco funk artist Javin, alternative music artists Topaz Faerie and Luna Scar, drag performances by Sasha Thickerfish and Miss Heaven Lee and more!

In addition to the performances, attendees can enjoy a fashion show, a softball game hosted by the Greater Los Angeles Softball Association at 2 p.m., free yoga with WalkGoodLA at 11 a.m., and an outdoor dance area with various DJs throughout the day.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will also make an appearance to share pride greetings at 5 p.m.

The South LA Pride is a FREE community picnic-style event where attendees are encouraged to pack their picnic baskets and bring their blankets and lawn chairs and pick a spot on the grass at the beautiful Jackie Robinson Stadium at the Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex. Food trucks will be available for attendees to purchase food and beverages.

Follow the hashtag #SouthLAPride on Facebook and on Instagram, or visit southlapride.com for the latest updates.