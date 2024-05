HollywoodL.A. held the first permitted gay parade in the world on Hollywood Boulevard in 1970. LA Pride is the original and icon home of Pride in LA, celebrating and marching for visibility and representation. Over 150 contingents will march this year, using the theme "Power in Pride." The route will be along Hollywood Blvd, and surrounding streets. Whether you march or watch, you'll be joining over 150,000 spectators and participants for a day full of Pride. The parade is also broadcast and streamed live on ABC7, which won a local Emmy Award its coverage of the LA Pride Parade in 2022.