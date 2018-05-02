Corona businesses report rise in copper water valve thefts

EMBED </>More Videos

Following several thefts, some Corona business owners say they've been forced to spend thousands of dollars replacing and protecting copper water valves. (KABC)

By
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Following several thefts, some Corona business owners say they've been forced to spend thousands of dollars replacing and protecting copper water valves.

"Three weeks ago, we found that our back-flow water valve got stolen and so we replaced it, but as of this past weekend, it got stolen again," said Charlie Le, who works at a manufacturing firm in the area. He added that so far, they've had to shell out $5,000.

The property developer said the problem has been on the rise for the past several months, with at least 10 businesses affected. He said thieves have even stolen water meters that cost about $22,000.

Another business said it was also targeted over the weekend. The thieves weren't able to get away with the valve but did cause flooding and left the business without water all weekend.

The Corona Police Department said it has seen this kind of property theft in different parts of the city and is investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
copper wire thefttheftbusinessCoronaRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News