Corona homeowner injured during home invasion robbery; group of suspects at large

Police said three to five suspects broke into the home and held the victims at gunpoint with shotguns.
Corona homeowner injured during home invasion robbery

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for a group of suspects they say broke into a home in Corona Saturday night and robbed a homeowner, leaving two people inside the residence injured.

It just happened just after 11:30 p.m. at a home near Joseph Canyon Trail and Hidden Springs.

The group was able to get away with jewelry from the home, according to police.

Two people in the home sustained minor injuries and were treated at scene. One of the victims was reportedly hit in the face.

Police said it's too early to confirm whether this incident is connected to other recent home invasions in the area.

Meanwhile, according to a tweet posted by the Corona Police Department, extra patrols will be conducted in the area.



Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

