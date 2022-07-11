Corona homeowner injured during home invasion robbery; group of suspects at large

It is unknown at this time if it is related to any other incidents in neighboring cities. The investigation is on going and anyone with information should contact Detective Slaven Neagu at Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCa.gov. Extra patrols will be conducted in the area. — Corona Police Dept. #CoronaPD (@CoronaPD) July 10, 2022

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for a group of suspects they say broke into a home in Corona Saturday night and robbed a homeowner, leaving two people inside the residence injured.It just happened just after 11:30 p.m. at a home near Joseph Canyon Trail and Hidden Springs.Police said three to five suspects broke into the home and held the victims at gunpoint with shotguns.The group was able to get away with jewelry from the home, according to police.Two people in the home sustained minor injuries and were treated at scene. One of the victims was reportedly hit in the face.Police said it's too early to confirm whether this incident is connected to other recent home invasions in the area.Meanwhile, according to a tweet posted by the Corona Police Department, extra patrols will be conducted in the area.Anyone with information is urged to contact police.