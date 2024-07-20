Rapper Blxst posts video of break-in at his LA home while his family was inside

Rapper Blxst posted security video to his Instagram account showing three men breaking into his home early Friday morning while his family was inside.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A terrifying break-in at platinum-selling rapper Blxst's San Fernando Valley home was captured on video and is going viral.

That video had already been viewed more than a million times.

Blxst was out of town preparing to release his first album, which dropped Friday, when his home was broken into.

"Imagine being across the country away from my family during one of the heights of my career & waking up to my son face timing at 4am saying 'I think bad guys are in the house'," Blxst said on his post. "Words can't express the frustration & the emptiness in my heart and soul not being able to be there to protect my boys."

A nanny confronted the thieves who then fled the scene, running out the same way they came in and escaping over a wall outside.

AIR7 video of Blxst's Encino mansion showed a shattered patio door covered by a sheet of plywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department says a police report has yet to be filed.