Man wounded by gunfire after trying to break into Valley Village home, LAPD says

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was shot and wounded after two people apparently tried to break into a home in Valley Village, police say.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Monday in the 11600 block of Addison Street. Police say it appears a resident shot a 25-year-old man who was trying to break into the home. It's not clear if his intent was burglary or some other motive.

The man, described as conscious and breathing, was taken to a local hospital.

Police were setting up a perimeter in a search for a second suspect. K9 units were on scene.

The resident was medically evaluated and transported to a local hospital.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of Colfax Charter Elementary. The campus was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution but the incident had no connection to the school itself, according to a school police spokesperson.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.