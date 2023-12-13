Man accused of killing 2 teens at Corona movie theater in 2021 ruled sane during shooting

The man who fatally shot two teenagers at a Corona movie theater in July 2021 was ruled sane at the time of killings and will be sentenced to state prison.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The man accused of fatally shooting two teenagers at a Corona movie theater in July 2021 was ruled sane at the time of killings and will be sentenced to state prison.

Closing arguments were heard Tuesday in the insanity trial of Joseph Jimenez, who prosecutors say shot and killed 18-year old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year old Anthony Barajas during a screening of the film "The Forever Purge" at the Regal Edwards Theater at the Crossings at Corona.

Jimenez previously withdrew his not guilty pleas on two counts of murder and not guilty by reason of insanity. Instead of a criminal trial, a judge heard the case and determined Jimenez's state of mind at the time of the murders.

Jimenez is expected to be sentenced to state prison on Feb. 26.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.