Corona-Norco school district votes to resume in-person learning on campuses

Sarah Simental's parents say she had no other health problems, and still, the virus took her life at such a young age.

NORCO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Corona-Norco Unified School District in Riverside County has voted to resume in-person learning.Classes at year-round schools are set to begin on Jan 5, while traditional schools will return on Jan. 12.The CNUSD board says safety protocols are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 on the district's campuses.A school will be closed if 5% or more of students and staff test positive within a 14-day period, officials said.A districtwide shutdown will be triggered if 25% of the district's schools close within a 14-day period.Schools would then transition back to remote learning.California extended its strict stay-at-home orders Tuesday in areas where intensive care units are running out of beds, coming after Gov. Gavin Newsom warned residents to brace for the effect of a "surge on top of a surge" of coronavirus cases from holiday travel.The state's top health official, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said that Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley still have what is considered no ICU capacity and that the state's restrictions would continue longer there.