Coronavirus

Global COVID-19 cases top 30 million, Johns Hopkins tally shows

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have topped 30 million worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections climbed past 30 million on Thursday, with more than half of them from just three countries: the U.S., India and Brazil, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins researchers.

The number increased by 10 million in just over a month; global cases passed 20 million on August 12.

The United States leads the by-country count with at least 6,675,560 reported cases, followed by India with at least 5,214,677 and Brazil at 4,455, 386, the numbers showed.

Individual numbers could vary as the university's tally sometimes lags behind country reports.

The U.S. also leads in the number of deaths at 197,643, followed by Brazil at 134,935 and India with a death toll of 84,372, the tally showed.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about restaurants and the risk of coronavirus infection on CNN.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Dad's invention may make trick-or-treating safe this year
What happens if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19?
Monrovia art project paints rocks to share messages of positivity
'Station 19' star Jason George pays tribute to first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter dies battling El Dorado Fire, officials say
Several county, city officials calling for Sheriff Villanueva to resign
Bobcat Fire: Flames encroaching on Mount Wilson
At town hall, Biden blasts Trump's 'criminal' virus response
IE family recovering after COVID-19 outbreak from backyard BBQ
Woman killed after car slams into Pomona home
SoCal doctor discusses COVID-19 vaccine and if masks are here to stay
Show More
Monrovia art project paints rocks to share messages of positivity
Tips for parents balancing working from home and remote learning
'Station 19' star Jason George pays tribute to first responders
Officials: Man picked up pistol before deputies fatally shot him
After a century, Pacific Dining Car closing, will sell food online
More TOP STORIES News