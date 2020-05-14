Health & Fitness

Face masks now required of all Angelenos when outside, Garcetti says

All Angelenos will be required to wear face coverings when they go outside and may be near others who do not live in their own household, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All Angelenos will be required to wear face coverings when they go outside and may be near others who do not live in their own household, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday.

Garcetti said the new requirement applies to everyone in Los Angeles, except children under age 2 and those who have disabilities where the mask would present an issue.

"We're requiring all Angelenos, except for small children or those with disabilities that might be harmed by a face mask, to wear a face covering when they are near others who do not live in your own household," Garcetti said.



He said the rule would apply unless the person is participating in a solo activity where they do not expect to be in the vicinity of other people, or if a group from the same household goes out together and does not expect to encounter others.

But he noted activities such as walking in a public park or hiking, even while by yourself, could involve inadvertent encounters with other people.

"Simply put: Bring your mask with you whenever you leave the home. You never know when you're going to bump into somebody around a corner in a park."

The mayor's latest announcement is in addition to previously announced rules requiring masks of passengers at Los Angeles International Airport and travelers on the regional Metro transit system's buses and trains as well as city transit buses.

Masks have also already been required when entering businesses such as supermarkets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelesface maskeric garcetticoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Missing girl, father found in Mar Vista shortly after alert issued
LA County issues new 'safer-at-home' order with further reopening
Big Bear businesses urge county to let them reopen
Virtual town hall will focus on helping unemployed
Garcetti says stay-at-home order is adjustable: 'Do not freak out'
Former cartel member escapes house arrest in U.S.
3 arrested after 5 kids found in crate on bed of pick-up truck
Show More
New safeguards help make dental visits worry-free during Covid-19
Single mother of 3 who beat the odds as teen mom honored by her children
California superintendent suggests staggered reopening of schools
Coronavirus: Hollywood Bowl cancels 2020 season
District 25 Race: Smith concedes to Garcia
More TOP STORIES News