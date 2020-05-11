LAX, Metro starting new requirements for face masks

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New requirements for wearing face masks in Los Angeles take effect Monday at LAX and on local public transit.Los Angeles International Airport is now requiring travelers to wear face covering to help keep fellow passengers and crew safe and limit the spread of the coronavirus.The airport says the face coverings can be bandanas, scarves, T-shirts, or other fabric materials held in place.Also starting Monday, a number of airlines will make face coverings mandatory on flights, including on Spirit, American, Southwest and Alaska Airlines.In addition, travelers on buses and trains in Los Angeles will also have to wear face coverings. Los Angeles city's DASH, Commuter Express and Cityride buses are all implementing the requirements, as well as the regional Metro system.