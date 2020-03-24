Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Garcetti issues emergency order allowing home delivery of alcoholic beverages from LA bars, restaurants

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With restaurant dining rooms and bars shut down throughout Los Angeles during the coronavirus crisis, Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday announced an emergency order for Angelenos who might like a drink from their local watering hole.

Speaking at a news conference at City Hall, Garcetti said the order will allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages from L.A. establishments that serve food.

"We want folks to stay home," the mayor said, explaining the rationale for the move. "We need folks to stay home."

Noting that restaurants depend on the sales that have plummeted during the pandemic, Garcetti described the newly allowed deliveries as "not only nice for the people of L.A. but good for those businesses, to keep them alive, so that when this crisis is over your favorite neighborhood watering hole and restaurant will -- we hope -- be there."

Asked how the new policy differed from instructions handed down earlier this week by California's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Garcetti said that agency had issued "guidance" while his directive was "an order."
