LA County reports record 7,854 daily COVID-19 cases as new lockdown days away

Los Angeles County continues to see "terrifying increases" in COVID-19 cases along with hospitalizations that are putting a growing strain on the region's health care system, county officials said Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new stay-at-home orders that are likely to impact Southern California, Los Angeles County officials reported yet another record-breaking daily case count for COVID-19.The county reported 7,854 new cases on Thursday - breaking a record that was set earlier in the week - along with 44 additional deaths.Health officials have warned that based on the county's current transmission rate, the number of daily cases is expected to continue increasing.Los Angeles County now stands at 421,881 cases since the start of the pandemic.The county is also reporting an increase in hospitalizations, now at 2,572 as of Thursday.Newsom's order announced Thursday would take effect on a region-by-region basis, whenever an area drops below 15% available capacity in hospital intensive care units.Newsom said that would happen in Southern California within days.But Los Angeles County officials said 76% of the ICU beds are being used, meaning remaining capacity is around 24%.They said the number remains a fluctuating figure and that based on their discussions with the state, "that threshold might be reached at some point early next week," said Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the county Department of Health Services.For other counties in Southern California, statistics reviewed by Eyewitness News indicate the following ICU capacity available:Orange County: 17%San Bernardino County: 21%Ventura County: 18%