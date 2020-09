EMBED >More News Videos Criminal charges were filed in connection to recent parties in the Hollywood Hills that were held despite a city ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police say about 150 people were at a large party in Sherman Oaks that officers responded to Thursday night -- many not wearing masks amid the pandemic.Air7 was over the location at a home near Magnolia Boulevard and Matilija Avenue where officers cited the homeowner and shut down the party being held for a child.Large gatherings are currently not allowed in Los Angeles County due to the COVID-19 pandemic.