Coronavirus

Coronavirus: What to know about helping children learn at home amid school closures

By
Parents became teachers almost overnight with children transitioning to being home-schooled due to the novel coronavirus.

It would seem the best people to ask for advice on how to teach children at home would be home-schooling experts, right?

The answer is yes and no because what we are experiencing now is nothing like typical home-schooling.

Kerry McDonald is a Senior Education Fellow at FEE and author of "Unschooled: Raising Curious, Well-Educated Children Outside the Conventional Classroom." She says even those who have always chosen to learn outside of a conventional classroom setting are facing new challenges, primarily because much of home-schooling education is outside of the home.

Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids

"Typical home-schoolers as well as everyone else are cut off from friends and group classes, the library, the museum and all of these wonderful community resources we rely on," McDonald says.

Home-schooling is not just McDonald's profession, she also home-schooled her own four children. Her first suggestion for teaching at home is to "avoid replicating school at home."

"Try not to be the curriculum enforcer or the teacher for your children because that is likely to turn out to be something that is less rewarding for everybody," McDonald says.

It's understandable to want a routine, and one will develop, but it's also OK to allow for time and space to adjust to what has happened. If your children need more sleep, let them sleep in. They will be healthier, well rested and might actually perform better academically later in the day.

Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.



It is also important to have reasonable expectations of your child. Some research suggests a simple rule for figuring out how long children can stay focused: multiply the child's age by 2 to 5 minutes. So, if a child is 4 years old, he or she will be able to focus for 8 to 20 minutes, maximum.

But parents will likely be surprised at how fast their children get through their assignments because so many school distractions are now minimized. That offers the chance to "prioritize play and unstructured time," time that might be used online to tour museums or listen to the Metropolitan Opera, one of many sites offering content for free during the COVID-19 crises.

Parents are encouraged to allow children to create entertainment themselves because in the process they might find new passions and hobbies.

Also make sure you are "embracing family time" and avoid the desire to stick to a strict schedule, whether that's when you start or finish schoolwork.

"Maybe linger over breakfast together if you have that opportunity or gather for lunch if that's a possibility and take the time to really reflect on what is a truly historic experience for all of us," McDonald suggests.

How contagious is the coronavirus?
EMBED More News Videos

UCLA Health experts answer a viewer's question about how contagious is the coronavirus.



And finally, remember your children are isolated from their classmates and friends. "Allowing virtual connections" so they can remotely connect with friends through Facetime, Zoom or Google hangouts is important, and that includes multi-player video games.

"I would relax a little bit of those limits on technology at this point because I think it's important for all of us to foster connections in any way we can at this time," McDonald says.

The COVID-19 crisis has placed us all in uncharted waters, both parents and children, but uncharted waters can lead to great discoveries and McDonald thinks one of those discoveries might be the advantages of choosing to teach your children at home.

"They may want to learn more about home-schooling and discover more of the resources available in their community in an authentic way, not in this artificial version of home-schooling that we are all experiencing right now," she says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcoronavirushomeabc7 solutions
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News