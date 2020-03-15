Coronavirus: SoCal stores adjust hours to restock, meet high demands amid outbreak

Stater Brothers, a grocery store chain of 169 stores, will open two hours later and close two hours earlier so employees can restock and clean. Stater Brothers stores opened at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Stockpiling and hoarding have created problems with essential items like toilet paper being sold out many places.
Hundreds of people lined up at a Walmart in Burbank Sunday morning. Those looking for toilet paper, cold medicine or disinfectant were met with empty shelves.
Stores like Walmart and Ralphs are also implementing new hours to give employees more time to restock.