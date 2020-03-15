Coronavirus

LAX police officer tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A LAX police officer tested positive for COVID-19, the airport confirmed in a statement released Saturday night.

The statement read: "Today we learned that one of our own LAWA family, a Los Angeles Airport Police Officer, tested positive for COVID-19. We are in touch with Los Angeles County Public Health. They have the information on the officer and are working to identify any other officers or employees who may have had prolonged or close contact with this individual. County Health is conducting thorough interviews to determine who else may be at risk. We will be following their direction regarding the need for anyone else to self-quarantine, be tested for the virus and/or seek medical attention. We will continue to follow all direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and County Health on how we can best protect our employees and guests and reduce the spread of germs."

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated with details as we get them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelescoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson in hospital with COVID-19
Broadway goes dark but stars are letting high schoolers shine
COVID-19 screenings force hundreds to wait hours at airport
Coronavirus cancellations: Urban Outfitters, Nike shutter stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti says next 2 weeks are crucial
COVID-19 screenings force hundreds to wait hours at airport
12 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Biden, Sanders to hit debate stage amid coronavirus crisis
Restaurants in Chinatown suffering due to coronavirus
Coronavirus: LA sports teams set up employee fund for arena workers
Show More
Suspected fake COVID-19 test kits intercepted at LAX
Coronavirus impact: Retailer Urban Outfitters closing all stores worldwide
Officials urge smart shopping as SoCal stores see shortage of supplies
SoCal storm: Scattered showers on tap for Sunday
House passes coronavirus bill after Trump declares emergency
More TOP STORIES News