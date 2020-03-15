LAX police officer tests positive for COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A LAX police officer tested positive for COVID-19, the airport confirmed in a statement released Saturday night.The statement read: "Today we learned that one of our own LAWA family, a Los Angeles Airport Police Officer, tested positive for COVID-19. We are in touch with Los Angeles County Public Health. They have the information on the officer and are working to identify any other officers or employees who may have had prolonged or close contact with this individual. County Health is conducting thorough interviews to determine who else may be at risk. We will be following their direction regarding the need for anyone else to self-quarantine, be tested for the virus and/or seek medical attention. We will continue to follow all direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and County Health on how we can best protect our employees and guests and reduce the spread of germs."