City of L.A. takes further action in crackdown on house parties amid pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The City of Los Angeles is taking more action to crackdown on house parties amid the coronavirus pandemic.Mayor Garcetti says he has authorized the shutoff of utility service at a home in the Cahuenga Pass that has been the site of several large parties in violation of public health orders during the pandemic.This is not the first time the city has disconnected utilities for party houses.And last week, the city attorney announced criminal charges against two TikTok personalities accused of hosting big parties.