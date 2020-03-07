Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County rises to 14, health officials say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Health officials on Saturday confirmed a new case of novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County, bringing the county's total number of cases to 14.

In a statement, the county Department of Public Health said the newest case involved a resident who recently returned from an American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C. "where there was a known exposure to a person who was positive for COVID-19."

The agency said it was identifying people may have had close personal contact with the patient in order to monitor them for possible symptoms.

Coronavirus: USC to hold classes online-only to test possible emergency response
Amid growing anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak, USC has decided to shift classes to online-only for three days next week to test its ability to respond to an emergency.


"There are no known public exposure locations related to this case," the news release said, adding that all confirmed cases are isolated and their close contacts are quarantined for 14 days from their last exposure.

"As we continue to see more cases of COVID-19, it is important that everyone take common sense precautions: stay home when ill, wash hands frequently, and plan ahead for possible social disruptions," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County's director of public health. "Pregnant women, individuals with underlying health conditions, and older people should practice social distancing and avoid being in close contact with others who are ill."
