Education

Coronavirus: USC to hold classes online-only to test possible emergency response

An undated photo of a University of Southern California sign at USC.

An undated photo of a University of Southern California sign at USC.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid growing anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak, USC has decided to shift classes to online-only for three days next week.

The University of Southern California does not have any reported cases of COVID-19 on campus. But school officials they want to test their ability to move to an all-online model if an emergency arises.

"Our university must be nimble and flexible in the event that we need to make any further changes to the semester," the school wrote to students and staff. "We have about 7,000 lecture classes this spring."

"We need to test our technical capabilities to ensure academic continuity in an online environment should there be a disruption.

The online-only plan will start Wednesday, March 11 and end Friday, March 13. Athletic facilities, dorms, dining halls and other facilities will remain open during this time.

"I emphasize that this is a test of our capabilities. The university is fully functional," wrote Charles F. Zukoski, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angelescoronavirususc
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, woman found safe after Amber Alert issued
2 additional cases of coronavirus confirmed in LA County
Decades of Disney displayed at OC museum
Hawthorne Costco see long lines amid coronavirus panic
Coronavirus: Amid new cases, OC officials push for best practices
Burglary suspects lead chase from Industry to South LA
IE school district cancels field trips over coronavirus concerns
Show More
Crew members, passengers on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19, VP Pence says
22M Californians eligible for free COVID-19 testing
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
Coronavirus: Ventura County's 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed
Infant girl found dead in bathroom stall at park in Pasadena
More TOP STORIES News