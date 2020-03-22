LA County recreation areas, Joshua Tree campgrounds closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

According to Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation, the decision was made as an extra precaution in response to COVID-19.
The closure affects playgrounds, fitness equipment areas, courts, skate parks, multi-use fields, pickleball courts, golf courses and lawn bowling.
The sports and recreation areas will remain closed until further notice.
The decision came as local and state officials continue to push for social distancing during the "Stay at Home" order issued on Thursday.
🚨UPDATE: Due to extra precautions in response to #coronavirus #covid_19, all sports and recreation areas are closed until further notice. Playgrounds, fitness equipment areas🏋🏻♀️, 🏀🏐 courts, skate parks🛹, ⚾️⚽️multi-use fields, 🎾/pickleball courts, golf courses⛳️& lawn bowling. pic.twitter.com/1lnkEHMDxc— Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation (@lacountyparks) March 22, 2020
Additionally, Joshua Tree National Park took steps to slow the spread of the virus by closing its campgrounds and park roads to vehicles.
Though bicyclists and hikers will still be able to access the park, cars are banned from park roads and on-site public or educational programs are canceled indefinitely, according to park officials.
The park remains open to bicycle and hiker access.— Joshua Tree NPS (@JoshuaTreeNPS) March 21, 2020
Wilderness access using the Covington Flats Road as well as the entrances to Berdoo Canyon, Pinkham Canyon, Thermal Canyon, and Long Canyon will remain open.
Death Valley National Park is also closing campgrounds and visitor centers.
The park will not longer provide public restrooms at most trailheads and viewpoints, only at specific locations.
Outdoor spaces remain accessible.
