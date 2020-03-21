LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From Santa Monica to the Inland Empire, activity throughout Southern California has gone quiet as Californians are asked to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
An aerial tour of the region with Scott Reiff in AIR7 HD shows empty parking lots in malls, freeways with light traffic and scatterings of people on beaches and hiking trails maintaining their social distancing.
The few places that do have packed parking lots are Costcos and supermarkets.
For more details, watch the video above.
SoCal shutdown: Aerial tour shows near-empty beaches, freeways, malls amid coronavirus
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News