SoCal shutdown: Aerial tour shows near-empty beaches, freeways, malls amid coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From Santa Monica to the Inland Empire, activity throughout Southern California has gone quiet as Californians are asked to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An aerial tour of the region with Scott Reiff in AIR7 HD shows empty parking lots in malls, freeways with light traffic and scatterings of people on beaches and hiking trails maintaining their social distancing.

The few places that do have packed parking lots are Costcos and supermarkets.

