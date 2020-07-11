Politics

Coronavirus: Los Angeles City Attorney says mask enforcement could be coming

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Even though it's the law in California, some people are still refusing to wear masks in public. Right now, the police are not arresting people for failing to wear face coverings, but enforcement of some sort could be coming.

On Eyewitness Newsmakers, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer explained how some people, other than law enforcement, could eventually remind others about the obligation to wear a mask.

"You could imagine a task force assembled, perhaps disaster workers other ambassadors in the city who are put on the streets together. You could imagine law enforcement joining occasionally in this effort. It is the case now that I hope we don't have to reach the point where we have to actually enforce through criminal sanctions," he said.

