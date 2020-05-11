Coronavirus

Coronavirus in New York: How Manhattan street corner erupts into outdoor dance party at 7 p.m.

NEW YORK -- A street corner in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood has been erupting into an outdoor dance party on most nights at 7 p.m. all because of a neighbor.

Mathias Jorge has been blasting upbeat music from his fourth-floor window for several minutes after the nightly applause for frontline workers.

In non-pandemic times, the Uruguay native works in nightlife.

Many who have gathered on the corner of 38th Street and 2nd Ave to enjoy the music are healthcare workers.

Most people seem to love what Mathias is doing, but he says he stopped playing music every single night over concerns that too many people were gathering.

He also has one neighbor who keeps calling the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymurray hillmanhattanhealthmedicaldancecoronavirushospitalhospitalsnyc news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
WATCH TUESDAY: Newsom to detail guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants
38 NYC kids have inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Equinox unveils reopening plan, including weekly visit limits
LA County beaches may reopen as early as Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County beaches may reopen as early as Wednesday
New guidelines for face coverings while traveling to go into effect
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
Long Beach reopens access to more recreational areas
WATCH TUESDAY: Newsom to detail guidelines for reopening dine-in restaurants
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
Shanghai Disneyland reopens with masks, social distancing measures
Show More
VIDEO: Woman seen driving over headstones at Texas cemetery on Mother's Day
Princeton names its first black valedictorian in the university's history
COVID-19: LA County reports 18 new deaths, 484 additional cases
DOJ investigation into Ahmaud Arbery case requested by Georgia AG
Orange County reports 122 new cases, 2 additional death
More TOP STORIES News