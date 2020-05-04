Coronavirus California

Hundreds protest stay-at-home orders in Rancho Cucamonga

Hundreds protested in Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday to call for an end to California's stay-at-home order.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds protested in Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday to call for an end to California's stay-at-home order.

Video from the demonstration showed protesters standing close together and not obeying the six-foot distancing guidelines issued by the state and most health authorities. Only a few appeared to wear masks.

Protesters were seen waving American flags and sang the national anthem. Others carried signs with slogans reading "liberty and freedom before safety and security" and "freedom over fear."

No one who participated in the demonstration was arrested. About 300 protesters showed up.

The protest comes at the heels of a handful of others throughout Southern California, including many in Orange County.

Large crowds gathered in Huntington Beach and other parts of Southern California on Friday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders and beach closure.

