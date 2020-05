Coronavirus: Trump working to help SoCal travelers stuck in Peru after country closes borders

EMBED >More News Videos Some Southern California travelers in Peru spoke to Eyewitness News as they remain in limbo after the country closed its borders due to the coronavirus.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- President Donald Trump says he is working to get a group of Americans back home after they became trapped oversees in Peru after the country closed its borders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.The group says there are about 1,500 Americans, including many from Southern California, stranded with no way out."We are getting desperate because our hotel is running out of food, supplies are getting limited. We've been living off of little snacks here and there. We need help," stressed Cheltzie Lyons, who is among those stranded at a hotel in Lima.They added that they haven't been able to get answers from the U.S. Embassy."To see other people being helped is a little bit...actually, no, it's pretty scary," said Alexandra Rodriguez.At White House press briefing on Thursday, President Trump said a plan is in the works."We're working on taking care of that with the military," he said.Debra Villegas of Riverside is holding out hope, and so is her daughter Alexx Zoobie, who traveled to Peru to teach yoga and see the sights."They're happy that he's acknowledging them, but at the same time, they're not receiving any information so they're clueless, they're frustrated, they can't walk the streets," Villegas said.Meanwhile, the stranded group are worried that they may not be able to stay much longer."It's only a matter of time, I think, until the hotel can't sustain itself," said Sean Stewart.Several California lawmakers told Eyewitness News they are working to get those stranded travelers home. Congresswoman Maxine Waters has contacted the U.S. State Department to find out what is the plan to bring back the stranded Americans.