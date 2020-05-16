Coronavirus

Speaking loudly in enclosed spaces creates 'substantial' risk of spreading COVID-19, study finds

Speaking in an enclosed space can create "substantial" risk of spreading the coronavirus and other respiratory diseases to others, a new study found.

The study from researchers at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases and the University of Pennsylvania, published Wednesday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, found that when speaking loudly, you can spit out droplets that can float in the air for at least eight minutes.

Researchers did not determine whether droplets that carry the virus are enough to infect others.

However, the results of the study suggest that wearing facial coverings may curb the amount of droplets emitted when speaking, especially in situations where it's not possible to physically distance from others.

EMBED More News Videos

It's widely known that COVID-19 is contagious and can be transmitted through droplets from coughing, sneezing and talking in close proximity to others.



Some experiments that use lasers of light show just how far spit can travel in the air when talking.

In one published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the results are shown on a video that highlights the difference in the amount of droplets that are generated by someone who isn't wearing a mask and someone who is.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldstudycovid 19 pandemicviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Thunderbirds fly over SoCal saluting front line workers
LA County slowly reopening recreational activities
LA launches program to 'temporarily calm' some streets for recreation
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge orders relocation of homeless living under LA freeways
East LA burger joint changes operation amid pandemic
Space Force unveils flag; Trump touts 'super-duper missile'
Democrats push new $3T coronavirus relief bill through House
Friends celebrate SoCal man's turnaround from convict to college
LA County slowly reopening recreational activities
Los Angeles beaches reopen and here are the rules
Show More
LA launches program to 'temporarily calm' some streets for recreation
Thunderbirds fly over SoCal saluting front line workers
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
'American Idol' dream could come true for 3 California singers
How to get unemployment benefits in CA during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News