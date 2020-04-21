Politics

Trump executive order comes as immigration to US already at a standstill, lawyer says

President Donald Trump's sweeping statement doesn't actually change much as immigration is already essentially at a standstill, according to an immigration lawyer.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After President Donald Trump said Monday night he would sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are questions over how the order will impact immigration policies.

Immigration lawyer Ashkan Emami says migrants who are trying to get citizenship have been anxious for some time. Emami says the president's sweeping statement doesn't actually change much as immigration is already essentially at a standstill.

"U.S. visa consulates abroad are already closed, a lot of USCIS offices, immigration offices are already closed," Emami says.

President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order to "temporarily suspend immigration" into the U.S. amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.



For weeks, it hasn't been possible for anyone to get a visa, including immigrant visas, processed by the State Department.

As far as how long a temporary suspension will last, that is still unclear.

"I don't know that the president has the authority to cancel applications for people who are already in the country who have pending applications," Emami says.

Trump's statement from Monday comes as thousands of people protest to go back to work and lift physical distancing restrictions.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!" he tweeted.

The White House did not provide further information on the executive order.

Trump has restricted travel from China and European countries hit hard by the coronavirus and argues the action contributed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.

As Trump looks toward reopening the economy and getting Americans back to work amid record unemployment numbers, Ventura County is leading the way in Southern California with easing restrictions.

Businesses like car dealerships and golf courses were allowed to reopen Sunday, and gatherings of up to five people are now allowed.
